Delthea Dora Mason, 60, St. Cloud

Died: October 27th, 2022

Delthea Dora Mason, age 60, of St. Cloud, died in the Saint Cloud Hospital on Thursday, October 27th, 2022.

Private family services will be held.

Delthea was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her only child, Ayanna Akilah Mason (Hamed Awadh); her sister, Veronica L. Smith (James Smith); her significant other, Michael Tholkes; and her granddaughters, Saraya, Sanaya, Samaya, Samerah, and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceeded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ware; her father, Herbert R. Mason; her mother, Janice M. Haywood; her brothers, Jeffrey and Gregory Mason; and sister, Leslie R. Smoot (Steven Smoot).