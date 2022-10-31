Delthea Dora Mason, 60, St. Cloud

Delthea Dora Mason, 60, St. Cloud

 

Died: October 27th, 2022

 

loading...

Delthea Dora Mason, age 60, of St. Cloud, died in the Saint Cloud Hospital on Thursday, October 27th, 2022.

Private family services will be held.

Delthea was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her only child, Ayanna Akilah Mason (Hamed Awadh); her sister, Veronica L. Smith (James Smith); her significant other, Michael Tholkes; and her granddaughters, Saraya, Sanaya, Samaya, Samerah, and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceeded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ware; her father, Herbert R. Mason; her mother, Janice M. Haywood; her brothers, Jeffrey and Gregory Mason; and sister, Leslie R. Smoot (Steven Smoot).

Filed Under: benson funeral
Categories: Obituaries
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON