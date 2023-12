July 14, 1942 - December 4, 2023

Delroy John Winscher, 81- year old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away Monday, December 4 at the Gardens in Foley. A Celebration of Delroy's life will be held on Friday, December 8 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Delroy.

A full notice will follow.