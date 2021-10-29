DEED: MN Had Record Number of Job Vacancies in Second Quarter

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota had a record number of job openings in the second quarter of this year.

Employers in Minnesota reported more than 205,000 vacancies, according to the figures released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

This is an 84 percent increase compared to the second quarter of last year, and a 40 percent increase from the second quarter in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The seven-county Twin Cities metro area had just over 119,500 vacancies, while Greater Minnesota had 86,000 openings.

Health Care and Social Assistance had the most job vacancies at nearly 40,000 openings. Accommodation and Food Services had more than 35,000 openings.

Thirty-two percent of the vacancies are for part-time employment, which is defined as fewer than 35 hours a week.

Eleven percent are for temporary or seasonal work.

Thirty-two percent require some level of post-secondary education or training beyond a high school diploma.

Fifty percent require one or more years of experience.

Fifty-six percent of the vacancies offer health insurance.

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!