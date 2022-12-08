December Teacher Of The Month: Paul Determan, Sartell Middle School

Congratulations to our Teacher Of The Month for December: Paul Determan of Sartell Middle School! Mr. Determan is a Social Studies teacher at the school who was nominated by one of his current students.

"I want to nominate Mr Determan to acknowledge his love for his students and his job. He makes you feel welcome every minute you are in his class. He understands the way 7th graders think to relate to the real world. He connects to the students with his “bragging board” which includes pictures of successful hunting and fishing trips. In his words “no fish is too small”. He has a way of correcting negative behavior to make the learning environment more respectful and rewards positive behavior and participation in class. Even though Social Studies was never my favorite, he makes it fun and I look forward to his class every day. I think he needs to be acknowledged for all he does."

Our winning teacher takes home a plaque from All Star Trophy & Awards and Gift Certificates to Coyote Moon Grille, Little Ceasars of St. Cloud, Great Harvest Bread Company, St. Cloud Floral, and Pearl Ridge Cake Shop!

If you know of an educator who is consistently going above and beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them for Teacher of the Month HERE.

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!