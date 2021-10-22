DEADLY BACTERIUM

According to an article released today from Statnews.com, Burkholderia Pseudomallei, a bacterium that causes Melioidosis, has been found in an Aromatherapy product sold at Walmart stores and online.

Get our free mobile app

WHAT IS MEDLIOIDOSIS?

Melioidosis is a serious and sometimes fatal infection that causes pneumonia, abscesses and in severe cases, organ failure. It can kill individuals who have it within 48 hours if not treated.

Four cases of Melioidosis have been linked to the product so far. Two of the infected people died, and one of them was a child. The cases were found in Minnesota, Kansas, Texas, and Georgia. A bottle of the aromatherapy spray was found in one of the homes where an individual died, which finally lead to a break in the case, which public health investigators have been working on for approximately 5 months to no avail.

WHAT TO DO WITH THE PRODUCT IF YOU PURCHASED IT

The product from Better Homes and Gardens is a Lavender and Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones. The product was sold at 55 Walmart locations, as well as on their website, from February to October of 2021.

RECALL

A recall has been issued for approximately 3,900 bottles of this spray, and also five other scents from Better Homes and Gardens Gem Room Spray, including Lemon and Mandarin, Lavender, Peppermint, Lime, and Eucalyptus, and Sandalwood and Vanilla.

Because Burkholderia Pseudomallei is a pathogen that has the potential to be a severe threat to public health and safety, the CDC has brought the findings to the attention of federal law enforcement agents.

SYMPTOMS

If you think you have used this product in the last 21 days, and are having any of the symptoms related to Melioidosis, including coughing with or without sputum, chest pain during breathing, a high fever, headaches and muscle soreness, and/or weightloss, disorientation, stomach pain, or seizures, you should stop using the spray, and tell your doctor immediately. It is recommended that you don't throw the product away; rather, put it in a clear plastic bag, and then in a small box, and return it to Walmart.

CLEANING YOUR HOME

If you've sprayed any sheets or other surfaces with the spray you should wash and dry everything with bleach if desired. You should also wash your hands thoroughly after handling these items that may have been sprayed.

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors