Willmar Police Investigating Deadly Hit-and-Run of Pedestrian

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The Willmar police department is investigating a deadly hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Just after 8:00 p.m.Tuesday officers were called to the intersection of 1st Street South and Willmar Avenue.

They found a 52-year-old man with extensive injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man was crossing the street near the southeast corner of the intersection when he was struck by a northbound four-door, dark-colored sedan.

The vehicle did not stop after the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information or video camera images in the area to contact them.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released yet.

