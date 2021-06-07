Deadly Downtown Rochester Shooting Happened During Dice Game

Get our free mobile app

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Police have identified the two men who were arrested as suspects in the deadly shooting that took place in downtown Rochester early Sunday.

Scene of fatal shooting in downtown rochester (Credit: Ivan Avalos)

The two Twin Cities-area men are expected to be formally charged Tuesday and could face 2nd degree and attempted 2nd-degree murder charges.

The two have been identified as 28-year-old Derrick Days of South St Paul and 22-year-old Nautica Cox of Robbinsdale.

Nautica Cox/Olmsted County ADC

Derrick Days/Olmsted County ADC

Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says several men were playing a game of dice on a sidewalk near the parking ramp at the corner of 1st Ave and 3rd St SW around 2:30 am. when a fight broke out and the shooting began.

An officer who was in a squad car half a block away saw the shooting and was able to apprehend Cox near the scene. The gun Cox is suspected of using was also recovered.

Days was apprehended about 2 hours later after he was seen leaving a southeast apartment and getting into a car. The gun he is suspected of using has not been found yet.

Moilanen says a 28-year-old Rochester man who was shot died at the scene. Another 28-year-old Rochester man who was shot remains in critical but stable condition.

A memorial for one of the victims was set up by friends Sunday.

