Deadly Downtown Rochester Shooting Happened During Dice Game
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Police have identified the two men who were arrested as suspects in the deadly shooting that took place in downtown Rochester early Sunday.
The two Twin Cities-area men are expected to be formally charged Tuesday and could face 2nd degree and attempted 2nd-degree murder charges.
The two have been identified as 28-year-old Derrick Days of South St Paul and 22-year-old Nautica Cox of Robbinsdale.
Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says several men were playing a game of dice on a sidewalk near the parking ramp at the corner of 1st Ave and 3rd St SW around 2:30 am. when a fight broke out and the shooting began.
An officer who was in a squad car half a block away saw the shooting and was able to apprehend Cox near the scene. The gun Cox is suspected of using was also recovered.
Days was apprehended about 2 hours later after he was seen leaving a southeast apartment and getting into a car. The gun he is suspected of using has not been found yet.
Moilanen says a 28-year-old Rochester man who was shot died at the scene. Another 28-year-old Rochester man who was shot remains in critical but stable condition.
A memorial for one of the victims was set up by friends Sunday.
News update: A violent weekend in Minnesota.