ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is organizing its annual Days of Caring.

They are still looking for hundreds of volunteers to roll up their sleeves and help out from September 15th through the 19th.

We have 1,018 spots available, and we currently have 540 volunteers, so we have a lot of volunteers registered, but we still have a little way to go. We have 126 projects listed for 34 agencies.

United Way Director of Volunteer Engagement Mary Krippner says volunteers can go to their website to see all the specific projects, dates, and times, and select what works best for them.

Krippner says they still need 540 more volunteers to sign up.

We still have openings for Kids Fighting Hunger in the evenings, which is a great family opportunity for families. We have building for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. Lots of projects for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota, reading to kids and spending time with kids.

The United Way Days of Caring has employees from over 30 companies volunteering, along with church groups, civic groups, and individuals.

All volunteers receive a t-shirt and a Coborn's voucher.