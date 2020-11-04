Dawn M. Schenk, 68, St. Cloud

March 28, 1952 – November 2, 2020

Dawn Marie Schenk, age 68, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Due to the restrictions in place on gathering size PRIVATE funeral services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. A recording of the service will be posted on the Atonement Lutheran Church YouTube page shortly after the service.

A PUBLIC visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dawn was born March 28, 1952 in Ortonville, MN to Reuben and Palma (Gunderson) Gutzman. She was a graduate of Ortonville High School and the 2-year Accounting program at Alexandria Technical College. On September 16, 1972 Dawn was united in marriage to John R. Schenk at Hope United Methodist Church, Odessa, MN. She worked at Carlson Dairy in Alexandria, Northwestern National Bank in Omaha and retired from Fingerhut Corp. Dawn also worked several part time jobs helping small business employers.

Dawn was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church. She received the NCC Noel Olson Volunteer of the Year Award and also the NSIC Noel Olson Volunteer of the Year Award. Dawn enjoyed watching St. Cloud State University sports and was lovingly known as “Mama Dawn” by many of the athletes. She also enjoyed playing cribbage, playing piano, reading, and making treats, especially lemon bread.

Survivors include her husband, John Schenk of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Neil (Maggie) Gutzman of Farmington, MN; sister-in-law, Jean (Gary) Kitzmann of Sioux City, IA; several nieces and nephews; and many, many SCSU athlete sons and daughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and nephew, Tom Jenderny.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.