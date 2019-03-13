David Thommes, 80, Pierz

July 4, 1938 - March 11, 2019

David Thommes, 80 year resident of Pierz died Monday, March 11 at Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 18 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. A visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church in Buckman. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The military rites will be conducted by the Pierz American Legion.

The arrangements are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.