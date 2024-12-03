David Joseph Hiemenz, 77, Little Falls

October 20, 1947 - December 2, 2024

attachment-David Hiemenz loading...

David Joseph Hiemenz, a beloved resident of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2024, at the St. Cloud VA Center, at the age of 77. A devoted husband, father, and friend, David will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In honor of his service and legacy, a graveside service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, north of Little Falls. The Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and the Little Falls VFW Post #1112 will provide military honors, a testament to David's commitment to his country and community.