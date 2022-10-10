David Edward Gaboury, 76, Minnetonka

October 4, 1946 - October 5, 2022

David Edward Gaboury, 76 year old resident of Minnetonka, MN died on October 5 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 11 at 11:00 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 AM. Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Motley, MN.

David Edward Gaboury was born October 4, 1946 to the late Leo and Sylvia (Doucette) Gaboury. Growing up on the family farm, he attended school in Pillager, MN, graduating in 1964. For over forty years he worked as a Technical Illustrator for Control Data and ADC in the Twin Cities.

Dave was a master at building and fixing almost anything. He loved fishing, collecting toy tractors, and was an avid Minnesota sports fan. He enjoyed his cabin on Williams Lake and took many memorable fishing trips with friends.

He is survived by daughters, Jody (Jeffrey) Courteau of Milaca, MN, and Stacy Englert of Lino Lakes, MN; grandchildren, Cayla and Courtney Courteau, and Dylan and Cullen Englert; siblings, Donna Gaboury of Lyndhurst, OH and Noel (Diane) Gaboury of Nisswa, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Steven and Yvonne.