David Blonigen, 66, Sebeka and formerly Upsala

David Blonigen, 66 year old resident of Sebeka formerly of Upsala, passed away on Friday, December 8 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A service will be planned for a later date.

David Wilfred Blonigen was born on December 17, 1956 in Little Falls, MN to the late Leo and Erma (Funk) Blonigen. He grew up in the Upsala area, where he attended and graduated from Upsala High School. After high school he attended Winona technical college for Auto Body Repair and then Alexandria technical college for auto mechanics. He ran his own auto body repair business for many years. He also drove a tour bus for a few years. He was united in Marriage to Denise Virnig in May of 1979 and after 21 years they decided to part ways. David was an avid collector of many different items. He enjoyed working on vehicles, tinkering with machines and attending auctions both in person and on-line.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mark (Amber) Blonigen of Bowlus, Jenilee Blonigen of Upsala; four grandchildren, Owen, Alex, Layla and Everett Blonigen; siblings, Ralph Blonigen of Upsala, Gerald (Sharon) Blonigen of Bowlus, Tom (Carlene) Blonigen of Grey Eagle, Charlie Blonigen of Bowlus, Bob (Mary Jane) Blonigen of Bowlus, Steve (Kathy) Blonigen of Elmdale, Patrick (Kristine) Blonigen of Bowlus and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Erma (Funk) Blonigen.