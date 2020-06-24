Data: Minnesota Will See Increase in Food Insecurity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More Minnesota residents will lack access to sufficient food in coming months in wake of a disrupted economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Projections released Wednesday by Second Harvest Heartland and consulting firm McKinsey & Co. show that food assistance needs will peak in September to 735,000 residents who are "food insecure."

That number reflects 13% of the state's population and 130,000 more people than after the Great Recession.

There has been an increase of first timers at Minnesota's 350 food shelves. Many have seen double or triple the number of visitors than usual since March.