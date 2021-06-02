Dassel Man Hurt in Tuesday Motorcycle Crash

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP -- A Hutchinson man was hurt when he crashed his motorcycle south of Dassel Tuesday night.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Douglas Radtke was driving north on County Road 5 in Collinwood Township just before 7:00 p.m. when the crash happened. The sheriff's office says due to Radtke's speed, he was unable to stop at the intersection with County Road 18 and crashed.

Radtke was taken by ambulance to the Hutchinson Hospital and later transferred to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Authorities say Radtke was wearing a helmet and his condition is unknown.