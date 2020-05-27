Darwin Man Accused of Strangling Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A Darwin man is charged with trying to strangle a woman after an argument Saturday.

St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a domestic assault after a woman said her boyfriend, 29-year-old Brady Lietzau, had assaulted her.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she and Lietzau were at the mall and had been arguing. After Lietzau's car wouldn't start, a friend picked them up and brought them to the apartment of the victim's mother.

Lietzau allegedly shoved the woman down, climbed on top of her and began choking her. Court records show when Lietzau put the woman in a chokehold she told him to stop because she couldn't breathe. The woman said Lietzau ultimately let her go when she felt her body begin to shake.

Lietzau has previous domestic violence convictions in 2015 and 2017.