Darlene C. Henkemeyer, 76, St. Cloud

September 29, 1945 – December 12, 2021

Darlene Carol Henkemeyer, age 76, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her home after a brief illness.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 from 3:30 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Darlene was born September 29, 1945 in St. Cloud, MN to Raymond and Martha H. (Nieken) Thompson. She was united in marriage to James “Jim” A. Henkemeyer on April 24, 1965 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, MN. Darlene enjoyed trips with Jim to the North Shore and Casino. She loved reading, flowers, FaceBook, and the music of Neil Diamond. Darlene truly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Henkemeyer of St. Cloud, MN; children, Gene (Nancy) Henkemeyer of Albany, MN; Nancy (Rick) Kollmann of St. Cloud, MN; Scott Henkemeyer of Holdingford, MN; grandchildren, Andrew Henkemeyer of Oceanside, CA; Katelyn Henkemeyer of Titusville, FL; Matthew (Kayleen) Kollman of St. Cloud, MN; Alex (Lauren) Scepaniak of St. Rose, MN; Amanda Scepaniak of Albany, MN; Ashley (Ben) Christen of Albany, MN; great grandchildren, Greyson M. Garrett, Lorelei Kollmann, Joshua Scepaniak, Ellory Scepaniak, and great grandchildren due in April and May 2022; sister, Sandra Nagel of Hopkins, MN; and grand dogs Louie, Cooper and Shilo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Marian Handeland and Shirley Arends.