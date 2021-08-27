Dariel J. O’Hara, 86, St. Cloud

Died: August 13, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud for Dariel J. O’Hara, age 86, who passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Saint Benedict’s Nursing Home in St. Cloud. Pastor Jon Oettel will officiate.

Family and friends may come to offer condolences and share memories from 4:30p.m. until 6:30p.m. Dariel’s ashes will be interred at 9:00a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls MN.

Dariel was born Dariel Jeanine Aleshire the daughter of Milo and Cecile Aleshire in Little Falls, MN. She married husband Thomas W. O’Hara in 1954 at the Pembina Methodist Church. While she worked as a bookkeeper and mother of four, Dariel was passionate about her hobbies which included card-making, sewing and quilting. Beloved by her family and quilting circle, Dariel will be remembered as a generous friend, a loyal mother and grandmother.

Dariel is survived by her siblings Arlyn Aleshire, Cheryl Shafer, Candice Butala; Daughter-in-law Cathy O’Hara and grandson Ross, son Brian and his wife Lori, son David and his wife Joyce and grandchildren Cody and Naomi, Son Scott and grandchildren Cassandra, Kaitlyn and Samantha.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tom; siblings Denise, Dwight, Terence, Keith; and her eldest son Martin T. O’Hara.