Dance Festival Tapping Into St. Cloud This Weekend

The Swingin' into Summer Tap Festival is, well, on tap for this weekend in St. Cloud.

The Radiant Rhythm Initiative is hosting the event from June 10-13 at St. Cloud's historic Paramount Theatre. It will feature classes and an opportunity to perform at the Paramount in its student showcase.

The showcase itself is set for Saturday night at the Paramount.

Faculty for the festival includes Charles Renato from Brazil, Maud Arnold of Los Angeles and Aaron Tolson from New Hampshire, along with many other award-winning professional dancers.

The classes range from a single day to three days of training with the professional dancers, many of who have been featured, toured and performed around the world in various forms of media and on Broadway.

The program was founded by Central Minnesota native Ashley Gonzalez, who is currently a student at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul. Gonzalez has performed at the Governor's Ball Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, the MLB All Star Pre-Party Concert in Washington, DC and the Voices of the People Welcome Celebration for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

Gonzalez says she is hoping to provide as many people as possible the opportunity to learn about the art form of tap, being part of something bigger than herself and making a positive difference and impact on others.

There will be in-person and virtual options for the festival and associated classes. Masks will be mandatory for all participants as well as attendees to any events.

More information on this festival can be found HERE.