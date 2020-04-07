Dana M. Nelson, 66, St. Cloud

June 15, 1953 – April 4, 2020

Dana Marie Nelson, age 66, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home in St. Cloud.

Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic a celebration of Dana’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Benton County Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dana was born June 15, 1953 in Cook, MN to Nick and Alice (Sokoloski) Grbich. She married James Nelson on April 11, 1998 in St. Augusta, MN. Dana was employed as a personal care attendant for 30 years and also worked at Cashwise grocery for 12 years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Waite Park, Waite Park American Legion Post #428 Auxiliary, Eagles Aerie #622 and the St. Cloud Moose Lodge. Dana was a collector of antiques and Mickey Mouse. She loved to cook, bake and spend time with family. Dana was also an avid Vikings fan.

Survivors include her husband, James Nelson of St. Cloud, MN; sons Nick (Amy) Grbich of St. Cloud, MN; and Robert Munger of St. Paul, MN; brothers, Richard “Barney” (Patty) Grbich of New Ulm, MN; Steven Grbich of Anoka, MN; sisters, Linda Grbich of Virginia, MN; Kathe Powers of Owatonna, MN; Cheryl Johnson of Texas; and Theresa Grbich of Minneapolis, MN; grandson Tristan Lemon; her beloved dog, Lily; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nick Grbich, mother Alice King, brother Nick Grbich, and mother-in-law Elaine Nelson.