Curtis “Curt” Novak, 57, Cushing

September 18, 1966 - September 14, 2024

Curtis "Curt" Novak, 57 year old resident of Cushing, passed away on Saturday, September 14 with his family by his side. A family and friends memorial will be held on October 12th. Please check back for more details.

Curtis "Curt" Novak was born on September 18, 1966 in St. Paul, MN to Robert and Patricia (Horning) Novak. Curt grew up in the Oakdale, where he attended and graduated from Tartan High School. He was united in marriage to Connie Lynne Boyer on September 30, 1989 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in North St. Paul, MN. Curt worked for MPG Printing for several years. Curt attended vocational school as Boiler Engineer. He most recently worked for Jennie-O Foods as a Maintenance Engineer in Swanville. Curt enjoyed flying, scuba diving, horseback riding, fixing and tinkering with things, helping on projects on and around his children’s homes, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family especially his three grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie of Cushing; children, Jordan (Kyle) of Little Falls and Cody (Mikayla) of Swanville; grandchildren, Avery, Addelyn and Cierra; siblings, Michael of Stillwater and Scott of Menomonie and his loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.