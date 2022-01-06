CSB/SJU Encouraging Students to Test for COVID Before Classes

COLLEGEVILLE -- The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

According to school officials, both campuses will be holding a testing event for students during the first week of classes, which start on Monday.

Testing events will occur:

- January 10-12 in Gorecki 120 at CSB from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

- January 13-14 in Guild Hall at SJU from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Students are strongly encouraged to provide a negative test prior to the first day of classes. Students are asked to find their own test and submit their results online.

CSB/SJU will also require booster shots for all eligible students and employees by March 1st. If individuals reach booster shot eligibility after March 1st, they have one month to comply with the booster shot requirement.

Both campuses say masks will also be required indoors and on transportation for all students, employees and visitors for the spring semester. Exceptions include when seated and actively eating or drinking, in residence hall private rooms, in private offices or outdoors.

School officials say they will continue to maintain its current 10-day isolation and quarantine guidelines until the CDC releases updated guidance for colleges and universities.