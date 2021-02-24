CSB/SJU Community Records Amazing Tribute For Retiring Professor

Alright, I wasn't expecting to see something this cool when I woke up this morning. Past and present students from College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University recorded a beautiful tribute video for Dr. Axel Theimer.

He has been directing choral activities for the college and university for 52 years. As you can probably imagine, he's had the chance to meet many people over his tenure and impact so many lives.

The college and university wanted to do something special for him, but the pandemic complicated things a bit. Instead, they found a way to honor their choral director in one of the coolest ways ever.

According to the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University official Facebook page, students joined in on Dr. Theimer's tribute from across the country to sing his favorite song, 'I have had Singing' by Ron Jeffers. In fact, they were able to feature students from every single decade that Dr. Theimer taught at CSB/SJU.

And, well, you're just going to have to watch the video to actually see how cool it is. It's obvious that this took a lot of planning and work to coordinate so many people together to perfectly sing the song. It's enough to give you goosebumps!

Since being posted to Facebook, the video has attracted many comments.

Teresa Schulte wrote, "This tribute was beautifully done. I'm thrilled that I was able to be a part of it and grateful to those who put so much time and effort into making it happen. It's immensely fitting for someone who has influenced so many lives over the years. Well done, Axel."

Mary Clarke says, "This is beautiful! He was such an inspiration. Happy Retirement!!"

Kelly Marie shared, "I still remember his teachings when he directed our contest choir in high school 20 years ago. Amazing legacy."

And, there were so many more memories shared on Facebook like these ones. Congratulations on retirement, Dr. Theimer. You've impacted so many lives.

