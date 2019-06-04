Crusaders And Sabres Seasons End, Apollo Stays Alive

The Apollo Eagles beat the Sartell Sabres 9-1 Monday night in the Section 5AAA playoffs at St. John's University. The Sabres' loss ends their season with an 11-11 record.

Reece Johnson earned the win for the Eagles by tossing seven innings and striking out eight Sartell batters. Isaac Benesh and Derek Stanoch each had a pair of hits for Apollo.

The Eagles advance to take on the Rocori Spartans in an elimination game Tuesday at SJU. First pitch is set for 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Monticello at 6 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Cathedral Crusaders saw their season come to an end in the Section 6AA playoffs with a 3-1 loss to Osakis at the MAC. The Crusaders season ends with a 16-6 record.