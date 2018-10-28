Crosswalk Event Aims To Limit Pedestrian Fatalities

MONTICELLO -- In an effort to promote pedestrian safety law enforcement in Wright County is holding a special event Monday.

The Crosswalk Safety event is a collaboration between the Wright County Sheriff's Office, city of Monticello, the Monticello School District, CentraCare Health and Feeling Good MN.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 28 pedestrians have been killed statewide so far this year. Last year, there were over 1,000 pedestrians injured and 42 killed.

The Crosswalk Safety event is reminder for drivers and pedestrians to be more aware at intersections, crosswalks and parking lots throughout the state, as well as follow up on crosswalk laws.