Crossroads Shops and Lofts Ready for Renters

WAITE PARK -- Construction on the new Crossroads Shops and Lofts in Waite Park is officially done.

The two-story, mixed-use building has eight one-bedroom apartments on the top floor and space for four retail shops on the lower level.

Property owner Jim Rakhshani says he's done similar projects in other communities and felt it would be a welcomed addition to Waite Park.

I'm hoping it changes the neighborhood. The big houses seem to be a thing of the past, the younger generation prefers something like this and I feel this is the way to go.

The 1,000 square-foot apartments feature stainless steel appliances, electric fireplaces, central air, and their own laundry.

As for the retail space, Rakhshani says they are looking at several possibilities.

It might be a boutique or an office setting for a medical or insurance business. We've had a number of inquiries it's just a matter of going through the selection process.

Currently all apartment units are available and will rent for roughly $1,200 a month.

The building is located at 205 3rd Street Northeast, near Crossroads Center.

