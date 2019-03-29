Crossroads Hosting 4th Annual Move the Mall Walk for Volunteerism

ST. CLOUD -- You can get some exercise and help out a couple of local organizations by stopping at Crossroads Center this weekend.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and the Catholic Charities Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent program are holding their 4th annual Move the Mall Walk for Volunteerism on Saturday morning.

Jacquie Willis is the special projects coordinator for RSVP. She says the event is a fundraiser that will help older citizens be active in volunteer work with organizations all over central Minnesota.

Pretty much any non-profit, licensed healthcare situation, government entity in the area, from helping out the food shelf, to helping in schools, to like I said licensed healthcare. Lots and lots of different volunteer opportunities.

Move the Mall runs from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and open to anyone. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and you also pre-register online.

Willis says people can decide how much walking they want to do.

People can walk as much or as little as they want, so we’re not like you have to walk a 5k or you have to walk so many laps or anything like that.

The event will also have vendors, a bounce house, a photo booth, karaoke, food, and plenty of door prizes.

The cost is $25 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under.