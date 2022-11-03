Crossroads Center Holiday Schedule, Special Events

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud and Waite Park is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season.

The mall has announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but its hours for Black Friday will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The mall's Christmas Eve hours are 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and it will be closed on Christmas Day.

Some special events planned for the holiday season include the SCHEELS Ice Fest which is a tent event scheduled for November 11th through the 13th.

There is a Carousel Craft Show with local vendors on November 19th and 20th.

Get our free mobile app

Pictures with Santa is back this year with the dates running from Wednesday, November 23rd through Saturday, December 24th.

Special Pet Nights With Santa are November 28th through December 5th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Santa Cares Day is Sunday, December 4th from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Children within all spectrums of special needs and their families are welcome to a sensory-friendly visit for fun family photos with Santa!