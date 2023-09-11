Crimestoppers: Vehicle Stolen in North St. Cloud

Crimestoppers: Vehicle Stolen in North St. Cloud

photo - Jay Caldwell

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of 8th Avenue North.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicated the vehicle was reported stolen on Sunday September 10th at 10:30 a.m.  The vehicle is a 2014 black Dodge Journey with Minnesota license HEJ 450.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

 

 

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: Alicia Mages, Crimestoppers
Categories: crime, From Our Shows, From the WJON Newsroom, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Show Notes, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON