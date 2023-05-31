Crimestoppers: Stolen Bike, Wallet and Golf Cart in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 3200 block of County Road 74 where a wallet was taken from a residence and a vehicle was stolen from an attached garage. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the vehicle 2012 gray Suzuki Kizashi with Minnesota license MUR 718.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 2100 block of 1st street south where a Schwinn all white road bike that was missing from a garage. Mages indicates the bike has one mountain bike tire on the front and a road bike tire on the back.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a theft on the 2700 block of County Road 74 where a club turf car maintenance golf cart was stolen. Mages says the cart is silver in color.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.