Crimestoppers: Motorcycle Stolen in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle on the 15th of September. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it is a Harley Davidson XL883 with Minnesota license 2639MK. It is white and blue in color.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 800 block of 17th Avenue South where an unknown suspect entered a home and stole multiple items.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.