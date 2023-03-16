Crimestoppers: Items Stolen From a Vehicle In Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a debit card was taken and a bottle of cold medicine. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says it isn't entirely clear where the theft occurred but he victim did notice this on 2nd Street South.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.