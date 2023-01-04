Crash Totals Around The State From Minnesota State Patrol

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes on the Minnesota State Highways in the past day.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 7:30 a.m. Wednesday there was a total of 226 crashes.

Twelve people were hurt in those crashes and there was one fatal crash, which was in Clearwater.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers also helped out at another 804 incidents where vehicles went into the ditch, and 13 semis that jackknifed.