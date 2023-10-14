Crash Near Lake Henry Sends Man to Hospital

LAKE HENRY (WJON News) -- An Iowa man was hurt in a crash in Stearns County Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says shortly before 3:00 p.m. a car going north on Highway 4 left the road and crashed near County Road 32 north of Lake Henry.

The driver, 29-year-old Joshua Sherman of Mason City, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 30-year-old Kimberly Burbridge, was not hurt.

