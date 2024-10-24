A friend of mine has a place off Pinecone Road in Sartell.

Sometimes, I'll stop over and we'll hang out on his three-season porch and solve the world's problems at the end of the day.

But this fall, we've been interrupted after dark with the barks of excited coyotes. Out of nowhere, barking and excitement from what seems to be pretty close.

My friend believes there's a small pack near his home that he hears several times a week. Sometimes they're apparently celebrating a kill -- yipping and yelping.

Sometimes he's heard them barking and calling -- only to hear others returning the call.

And again, they sound pretty close.

So it was with great interest that I saw some pictures from one of our listeners this week.

Jeanine Miller lives on West Oakes Drive in west St. Cloud.

She had some visitors on October 21st and 22nd -- between 7:50 and 8:30 am.

A pair of coyotes visited Miller's home on West Oakes Drive...

...checking things out in her backyard...

...before moving on.

Miller posted the pictures on the private group West St. Cloud MN Neighborhood Watch Facebook page. And she found out she's not the only one who's aware of the coyote presence in the west metro area.

So what can these folks do?

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says most coyotes avoid people and domestic animals. But there are some things you can do -- and avoid -- to keep them away.

The DNR recommends you:

secure garbage cans, wildlife feeders and other food sources;

keep small cats and dogs safe and supervised when they're outside;

consider coyote-proof fencing if needed;

harass coyotes who don't immediately run away by chasing them or shouting at them.

Likewise, the DNR also says:

don't feed coyotes;

don't leave pet food outside;

don't let small pets outside, unattended.

And if that doesn't work, the DNR advises:

"These simple suggestions should prevent most coyote problems. However, if depredation occurs or aggressive coyote behavior is observed, removal of the coyotes may be necessary. Coyotes are unprotected in Minnesota, and may be taken at any time by shooting or trapping. "The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not trap, shoot, or relocate coyotes. Where necessary, removal of coyotes is the responsibility of the landowner or tenant. For information on pest control contractors or trapping techniques for coyote removal, contact your local DNR Wildlife office or Conservation Officer. In cities with ordinances prohibiting the use of certain traps and/or firearms, you may need a city permit, or assistance from the city animal control agency."