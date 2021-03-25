COVID Vaccines Open to All Minnesotans Over 16 Starting Tues.

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will announce on Friday that all Minnesotans 16 and older will be able to sign-up for a COVID-19 vaccination beginning on Tuesday.

The governor says the state has vaccinated 80% of our seniors, outperforming the nation, and has also vaccinated at least two-thirds of our school and child care personnel.

“We worked hard to vaccinate Minnesotans sooner than we originally projected, and we have made tremendous progress getting vaccines to Minnesotans who need them most. Now, it’s time to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as quickly as possible to end this pandemic.”

Infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says the state’s weekly allotment is expected to jump to about 304,000 doses by early April. President Joe Biden has challenged states to make everyone eligible by May.

The Governor will address Minnesotans live on Friday at 11:30 am.

This is a development we did expect was coming. Our political insider Blois Olson told us about an expected surge in available vaccines when we talked to him on Monday.

Get our free mobile app