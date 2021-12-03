COVID-19 Numbers Still High at St. Cloud Hospital

COVID-19 numbers at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare are up slightly this week. That according to CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says they have 122 positive COVID-19 patients within CentraCare which includes 92 at St. Cloud Hospital. 29 of those hospitalized in St. Cloud are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. 2 individuals are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit in Willmar at Rice Memorial.

Last week's numbers included 112 COVID positive patients within CentraCare and 90 at St. Cloud Hospital with 22 in the ICU/Critical Care Unit in St. Cloud. Dr. Morris says the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized during their peak in the late fall of 2020 was 175. Morris says at that time there was less pressure for other medical care needs because people were pushing back elective surgeries and were social distancing to avoid other ailments and injuries. He says the amount of non COVID medical needs has increased along with the current surge of COVID patients they are dealing with.

