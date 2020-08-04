COVID-19 Hospital, ICU Patients Up Slightly

ST. PAUL -- The number of people in the hospital with the coronavirus has gone up slightly. The Minnesota Department of Health says there are 328 people in the hospital today, up 26 from the previous day. The number of people in the ICU is at 159, up six from the day before.

Four more people have died due to complications related to COVID-19 bringing the death toll up to 1,620.

The number of new confirmed cases is 606 with nine of them in Stearns County, eight in Sherburne County, and four in Benton County.

Over 57,000 Minnesotans have been confirmed to have had the virus with over 50,000 of them already removed from isolation, which means there are just over 5,100 people who are currently battling the virus.