Court Denies Ellison’s Bid to Block Divorce File

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's Court of Appeals has denied Rep. Keith Ellison's effort to block the release of his divorce records.

The Minnesota Democrat's divorce records from his ex-wife, Kim Ellison , have drawn sharp interest since Ellison's former girlfriend accused him in August of domestic abuse. Ellison has denied it. He is running for Minnesota attorney general.

The Ellisons on Tuesday appealed a Hennepin County court referee's ruling from last week that their divorce records should be unsealed after requests from the Minneapolis Star Tribune and conservative news site Alpha News. But the Minnesota Court of Appeals denied that request Tuesday afternoon.

The denial means their files will likely be released Wednesday. Kim Ellison said earlier Tuesday that Ellison never abused her but that the record contains personal information about her depression.