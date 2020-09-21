Couple Killed When Motorcycle Rear-Ended By Pickup

CLOVER TOWNSHIP (AP) -- Authorities say two people are dead after a teenage driver crashed into the back of their motorcycle in Pine County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 66-year-old Jerry McDowell and 61-year-old Sharon McDowell, of Pine City, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 48 in Clover Township Sunday afternoon.

The patrol says the couple slowed down to make a turn off the highway and were struck by a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old boy. He was not injured.