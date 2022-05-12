County Road 157 From Albany to Freeport Closed Due to Flooding

ALBANY -- Drivers who take County Road 157 between Albany and Freeport will need to find a new way home.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Engineers Office says County Road 157 from Albany to Freeport will be closed for the rest of the day.

The closure is due to Thursday morning's heavy rainfall which has cause some flooding in the area.

At this time, those who live on the road should be able to access it from Freeport.

The road is expected to reopen Friday morning.