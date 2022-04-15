County Road 1 Construction Project in Sartell to Begin Monday

SARTELL -- A major road construction project in Sartell is schedule to begin Monday.

Crews will be reconstructing Riverside Avenue/County Road 1, which is scheduled to be done in three phases. The first phase is between 4th Street North to 7th Street North.

Get our free mobile app

The project includes new sewer and water upgrades, sidewalks, trail, lighting and riverbank restorations between Sartell Street to 12th Street North.

Several city parks will also be closed during construction including Watab Park, Linear Park and Veterans Park.

Stearns County Engineer Jodi Teich says the full project is expected to go through November, with the final lift of pavement being placed next spring.

During the construction the road will be closed to thru traffic and detours will be posted.

More information on the project, detours and project updates can be found on the Stearns County website.