County Commissioners Set Their 2021 Salaries

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Board of Commissioners has approved a salary increase for themselves in 2021.

After debating the issue during Tuesday's board meeting, commissioners approved a 3% salary increase for 2021. The move elevates the salary for Stearns County Commissioners to $38,603 per year.

The Stearns County Board does not get paid per diems like some other counties. It's also the first pay raise for commissioners since 2019.

In Benton County, commissioners approved a 2% increase, raising their salaries to $30,765 in 2021.

In Sherburne County, commissioners approved a 3.35% increase which brings their annual salary from $51,978 to $53,720. It's the first salary increase for the board in two years, and like Stearns County, Sherburne County commissioners do not get per diems as part of their compensation.