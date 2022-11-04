Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month.

Get our free mobile app

Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem.

The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings in Minnesota since 2004, but the first in Voyageurs National Park area.

Experts say most wild cougars spotted in Minnesota are thought to be young males traveling from breeding populations in the western Dakotas.