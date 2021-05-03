COP House Looking For Candy Donations

Did the Easter Bunny drop off more candy than your kids could chew? The St. Cloud COP House is looking for donations of prepackaged candy to be handed out to kids at an Eid al-Fitr event set for May 13th.

Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims that marks the end of the sunrise-to-sunset, month-long fasting of Ramadan.

The COP House is a community outpost that was opened in 2017. Modeled after a similar program in Racine, Wisconsin, the home is staffed by police officers and offers outreach programs, English learning classes and more.

For the Eid al-Fitr event, the COP House unit is partnering with the Somali Women's Professional Group and CentraCare Diversity and Inclusion Department to provide individual candy bags for kids to receive on May 13th. In addition to the candy, juice boxes and bottled water are also welcome as donations.

The COP House will be provide a space for donations and packaging, as well as the distribution of the candy.

Donations can be dropped off at Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm at 600 13th Street in St. Cloud. Donations will be accepted through May 10th when the candy bag packing event takes place.

The candy bags will be handed out around the area and also at the COP house to any kids who may not be able to attend the event due to spacing restrictions and COVID rules.

The COP house is located at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud.