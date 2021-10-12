Coon Rapids Woman Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes

ST. PAUL – A Coon Rapids woman has been charged for allegedly failing to pay taxes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Anoka County Attorney’s Office recently charged Linda Schiltz, of Coon Rapids, with one felony count of failing to file a tax return and one felony count of failing to pay taxes.

According to the complaint, Schiltz ran a cleaning business, Schiltz Construction, LLC, and another business, LR Punch List, LLC, but did not pay sales tax after collecting the tax from her customers.

Schiltz told investigators that she knew the income from her businesses was taxable but failed to file Minnesota tax returns.

According to the complaint, Schiltz failed to file tax returns for tax years 2014-2019 and owes over $170,000 in income, sales, and corporate taxes.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

