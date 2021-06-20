Get our free mobile app

A convicted murderer was sentenced Friday in Olmsted County Court after he reached a plea agreement involving charges stemming from a shooting and a series of drug busts in Rochester over the past year.

43-year-old Corey Pendelton was ordered to prison for 100 months for a first-degree drug charge connected to a bust last December. He was also handed a 92-month sentence for a second-degree drug charge stemming from his arrest in February and a 60-month sentence for a felony weapons violation tied to another drug investigation from August of last year. All three sentences will be served concurrently.

Pendleton was charged with a shooting that occurred last July. He was accused of firing a half dozen shots at a passing car, resulting in a gunshot wound to the leg of the man driving the vehicle. All three charges filed against Pendleton in that case were dismissed.

Pendleton’s criminal history includes a second-degree murder conviction in Illinois.

