Conversations Continue Around Cold Spring City Hall Space Needs

COLD SPRING -- Conversations continue in Cold Spring about what to do with the space concerns within city hall.

Discussions began several years ago as multiple departments have had to share one building for decades, and that strategy is no longer effective.

Get our free mobile app

City Administrator Brigid Murphy says conversations have been circulating around building a new public safety facility or renovating city hall.

What size should our police department be, how big should our library need, how much space does city hall need. So our committee has been trying to come up with numbers that will be sufficient for current need, future growth and fiscally responsible.

Murphy says the city does have some land next to Pilgrim's Pride, and have inquired about a site near Alexander Park.

She says one key sticking point in their conversations is deciding which departments should be paired together and where the building should go.

Meaning maybe the police and fire station should be in the same building, or the library and fire department or city hall and the police department. We just haven't locked in which department should go where and with whom.

Murphy says in a perfect world the city would build a new building and renovate the current city hall building to help address their space needs.

The city's construction committee plans to meet with the architect to provide some input in coming up with potential facility designs.

Murphy says the plan would then be for the architect to attend the May 31st council meeting to provide the council with some direction.