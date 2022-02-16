Contest Turns Sartell Students’ Drawings Into School Apparel

SARTELL -- A student art design contest has turned into actual merchandise.

The Sartell-St. Stephen school district held a t-shirt design contest for students and five designs are now being sold at the student run store - The Mill.

Administrative Assistant Kristy Gosch says the shirts will be available on a limited basis in a variety of options.

We did just a limited release of the shirts. We made a few different options in blue and black t-shirts, long-sleeve options, youth and adult sizes.

Gosch says the students who won the contest all got a free shirt with their design.

Instructor Joey Vanek says the shirts have been very popular early on.

We sold out of a couple of things. We had to do a few reorders and order more adult options on some of our youth options as parents were really excited about the youth designs we had.

Vanek says the shirts are available online on The Mill's website. All proceeds from the shirt sales will go back into the store.

Vanek says they are looking to expand the store's offerings with a new culinary class beginning next fall and potentially a food truck in the future.