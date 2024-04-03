Congressional Art Contest Accepting Entries

Congressman Emmer with Hannah Warner from Holy Spirit Academy in Monticello, Minnesota. Hannah won the art competition for her oil painting titled "Fading Autumn". Photo: U.S. Congressmen Tom Emmer's Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - High school students have an opportunity to display their work in the halls of the U.S. Congress next year.

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual event where U.S. Representatives accept submissions from students in their district, with the winning submission displayed in the halls of the U.S. Congress for a full year.

The Details:

  • Artwork may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, up to four inches thick, and not weigh more than 15 pounds (included frame).

Submissions may be from the following media:

  • Paintings
  • Drawings
  • Collages
  • Prints
  • Mixed Media
  • Computer-generated Art
  • Photography

All Entries Must Meet the Following Criteria:

  • Be two-dimensional
  • Be an original concept and not violate any U.S. Copyright Laws
  • Work must be in the original medium, not a scan or copy

All entries in our area should be submitted to Congressman Tom Emmer’s office in Otsego (9201 Quaday Avenue, Suite 206).

Submissions are due by April 19th.

For more information, find Congressman Tom Emmer’s website here.

