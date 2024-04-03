Congressional Art Contest Accepting Entries

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - High school students have an opportunity to display their work in the halls of the U.S. Congress next year.

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual event where U.S. Representatives accept submissions from students in their district, with the winning submission displayed in the halls of the U.S. Congress for a full year.

The Details:

Artwork may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, up to four inches thick, and not weigh more than 15 pounds (included frame).

Submissions may be from the following media:

Paintings

Drawings

Collages

Prints

Mixed Media

Computer-generated Art

Photography

All Entries Must Meet the Following Criteria:

Be two-dimensional

Be an original concept and not violate any U.S. Copyright Laws

Work must be in the original medium, not a scan or copy

All entries in our area should be submitted to Congressman Tom Emmer’s office in Otsego (9201 Quaday Avenue, Suite 206).

Submissions are due by April 19th.

For more information, find Congressman Tom Emmer’s website here.

